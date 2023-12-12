MPW 2023: How Metropolis Healthcare MD Ameera Shah steered her firm past the post-Covid dip

The Promoter and MD of Metropolis Healthcare, Ameera Shah, has played a pivotal role in navigating the company through unprecedented challenges in the past financial year. Despite disruptions in the diagnostics sector, she has demonstrated resilience. “The dynamic landscape of the industry underwent constant change, driven by increasing health awareness and the widespread adoption of digital technologies,” says Shah. Her efforts are visible in the company’s numbers. Its market capitalisation was Rs 8,640 crore as on December 4, up nearly 15 per cent in the past year. “Metropolis is strategically positioned to become a cornerstone in India’s healthcare sector,” she says.