MPW 2023: How Nyrika Holkar is reshaping Godrej & Boyce’s digital strategy

This fourth-generation member of the Mumbai-based Godrej family leads at the intersection of law, business strategy, and sustainability. As Executive Director, Nyrika Holkar steers Godrej & Boyce’s digital strategy, overseeing areas such as brand management, legal affairs, and M&As.

A qualified solicitor, she shapes the company’s global legal strategy, ensuring robust commercial contracts, structuring M&A transactions, and safeguarding intellectual property across the diverse spectrum of G&B’s 14 businesses. Beyond her legal responsibilities, she serves as the brand custodian, collaborating with Sustainability, Marketing, and Communication teams to forge a responsible corporate brand.

Under her, the company’s Godrej Electricals & Electronics unit has bagged orders worth Rs 2,000 crore from power transmission, railways and solar projects. G&B has also been praised for sourcing more than 80 per cent of its domestic supply chain locally, collaborating with more than 750 domestic suppliers; it has plans to deepen these partnerships over the next three years.

Holkar also plans to expand the retail presence of Godrej Interio, G&B’s furniture and interior solutions unit, by launching 10 exclusive showrooms and 180 retailers over the next three years. Then there’s Godrej Security Solutions (GSS), which is betting on BFSI, jewellers and homes to hit the Rs 1,000-crore turnover mark in FY24.

Under her leadership, G&B has witnessed a transformative shift in managing financial exposure through the implementation of an end-to-end digitised contract life cycle management platform.