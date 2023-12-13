MPW 2023: How Roshni Nadar Malhotra is helping HCLTech brave global headwinds

In spite of geopolitical tensions and a slowing global economy, Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson of IT giant HCL Technologies, has guided the business to unprecedented levels in recent quarters. The energetic leader’s growth strategy has not only helped the Noida-based company achieve Rs 1 lakh crore in revenues in FY23 (its operating revenue surged 18.5 per cent year-on-year to touch Rs 1,01,456 crore), but also boosted its market capitalisation by over 26 per cent in 2023 to cross Rs 3,57,335 crore ($43 billion) by November-end.

Nadar, who again features in Business Today’s Most Powerful Women in Business list this year, credits her team of senior leaders for the company’s success amid turbulent times, and takes great pride in her 220,000-strong organisation that has managed to land major deals in the past few months. “The mega deals that we have secured in the past few months is testimony to the fact that we are now viewed as a major challenger in the market with differentiated products and services. We are also the employer of choice in 25 geographies,” she asserts. That, however, is just the beginning. While the company bagged a multi-year, managed public cloud services agreement with German technology giant Siemens AG in September, its mega deal worth $2.1 billion with Verizon Business for managed network services is also expected to start contributing towards the bottom line soon.

Buoyed by its rapid expansion in recent months, Nadar has now set a strategic objective to “deliver top total shareholder returns in the medium- to long-term”, while having already delivered the highest returns to shareholders (in the industry) in the current year. Nadar’s dream run is about to enter the fast lane.