Business Today
MPW 2023: How Schauna Chauhan has helped Parle Agro take on beverage giants

This repeat winner of BT’s Most Powerful Women in Business award has helped scale the business to Rs 8,500 crore in annual turnover
Arnab Dutta
Arnab Dutta
Print Edition: Dec 24, 2023
Schauna Chauhan, 47, CEO, Parle Agro
Spearheading a beverage company in India is no mean feat, since the industry is dominated by the likes of Coca-Cola and PepsiCo. But Parle Agro has managed to become stronger, all thanks to Schauna Chauhan. She has managed to scale the business to Rs 8,500 crore in annual turnover, and it is one of India’s largest home-grown beverage firms. “Of course, we’ve had our fair share of challenges, but facing them with resilience has been crucial to our journey,” she says. Once heavily dependent on flagship brand Frooti, under her leadership the company has launched a slew of brands that contribute over half of its sales. Riding on that, she aims to expand the company’s reach and prioritise sustainability.

