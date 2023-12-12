MPW 2023: How Welspun MD & CEO Dipali Goenka plans to reach every home

Dipali Goenka is really busy rebranding Welspun. A new logo was unveiled in July, and she can’t stop talking about the group’s presence in various businesses. “We are in roads and also other parts of infrastructure, plus there is the buyout of Sintex-BAPL (that deal concluded in March),” she says. As CEO & MD of the Rs 8,200-crore home textile manufacturer Welspun India, she is clear that India is the big story. “India is increasingly being preferred as the new supply chain partner,” says Goenka. She is making Welspun future-ready. “With tools like AI and data analytics, it is necessary for us to be ahead of the curve,” she says. Ask her what will make her happy about the company in five years, she says, “Har ghar se har dil tak (from every home to every heart).”