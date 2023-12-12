scorecardresearch
MPW 2023: Katrina Kaif’s hands-on approach to running a business

The repeat winner of BT’s The Most Powerful Women in Business is looking to deepen the engagement with customers
Prerna Lidhoo
Print Edition: Dec 24, 2023
Katrina Kaif, 40, Actor & entrepreneur
In 2019, when Katrina Kaif started her entrepreneurial journey with Kay Beauty in partnership with Nykaa, little did she know that in about four years, the brand would surpass an annualised GMV of Rs 130 crore. Kaif has ensured that the brand’s expansion strategy is on point. It is now present in more than 300 general stores, 90-plus Nykaa outlets, and can be delivered to 1,600-plus cities. What sets her apart from other celebs is her hands-on approach; Kaif oversees crucial stages of the brand’s development. “When we started this journey, making Kay Beauty accessible to everyone was a huge priority. This expansion in distribution will deepen engagement as more consumers see and feel the magic of our products,” she says.

