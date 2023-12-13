MPW 2023: Mahindra Last Mile Mobility MD & CEO Suman Mishra is at the vanguard of the green transition

The world today, especially in the ever-changing realm of technology, demands the ability to embrace the unpredictable and navigate with agility. Leaders like Suman Mishra, who operate in the male-dominated world of automotive engineering, are born with it. For her, leading Mahindra Last Mile Mobility (LMM) has underscored the importance of humility and lifelong learning.

Under her leadership, the company saw a huge year-on-year growth in FY23, with sales volumes increasing 2.5x and production capacity 3x. This year, she also spearheaded a significant deal securing a `600-crore investment from the International Finance Corporation (IFC), with the latter valuing Mahindra LMM at $740 million. “This investment is IFC’s first in an Indian EV manufacturer and will help boost electric three-wheelers and small commercial vehicle production, thus advancing the auto industry’s shift from fossil fuels to electric vehicles,” says Mishra. The deal highlighted her commitment to decarbonising transport and achieving India’s climate goals.

She feels the growing demand for EVs presents an opportunity to attract women from the tech sector and is a great motivator to increase female participation in auto. “It’s important to implement policies that support work-life balance, such as extended maternity leave, childcare facilities, and flexible work arrangements,” she says. Mishra adds that targeted recruitment helps. “Proactively seek out qualified women for open positions. Employ recruitment strategies that reach a wider pool of female candidates. At Mahindra, while we do not have any targets, we look at all open positions and try to maximise women’s participation in the interview process,” she adds.