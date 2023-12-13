scorecardresearch
Business Today
MPW 2023: NSDL MD & CEO Padmaja Chunduru’s path to the summit

MPW 2023: NSDL MD & CEO Padmaja Chunduru’s path to the summit

Chunduru, a repeat winner of BT’s Most Powerful Women in Business award, oversees nearly 34 million investor accounts at the NSDL
Ashish Rukhaiyar
Print Edition: Dec 24, 2023
Padmaja Chunduru, 62, MD & CEO, National Securities Depository Limited
Padmaja Chunduru knows that the BFSI segment is a preferred segment for women as they account for as much as 25 per cent of the workforce at the entry level, though the ratio shrinks significantly as one moves up the ladder. Chunduru, MD & CEO of the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL), however, has been able to break many barriers in her rise to the top. She spent most part of her working career with the country’s largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI), where she rose to the rank of Deputy Managing Director. At NSDL, Chunduru oversees nearly 34 million investor accounts with the total demat custody value pegged at a whopping Rs 350 lakh crore.

