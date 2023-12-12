MPW 2023: Parle Agro’s Nadia Chauhan on expanding the business

Parle Agro’s Nadia Chauhan doesn’t like to stay contented. Self-driven like her father Prakash Chauhan, Nadia too aspires to catapult Parle Agro into a holistic beverages firm—that had a turnover of Rs 8,500 crore in FY23. She has now set her eyes on a bigger target. “Our long-term objective is to... expand our portfolio... and set a base of Rs 30,000 crore (yearly revenue).” To that end, Chauhan is looking to double Parle’s distribution to reach 4 million outlets. While she has managed to taste early success with the value-added dairy brand SMOODH with its affordable Rs 10 packs, the formula is now being extended to Frooti with a new `5 pack, which she believes, could be a game changer.