scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
Save 41% with our annual Print + Digital offer of Business Today Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
News
Magazine
Business Today Leaders
MPW 2023: Parle Agro’s Nadia Chauhan on expanding the business

Feedback

MPW 2023: Parle Agro’s Nadia Chauhan on expanding the business

Chauhan, a repeat winner of BT’s Most Powerful Women in Business, is looking to increase distribution reach to 4 million outlets
Arnab Dutta
Arnab Dutta
Print Edition: Dec 24, 2023
Nadia Chauhan, 37, Joint MD & CMO, Parle Agro
Nadia Chauhan, 37, Joint MD & CMO, Parle Agro

Parle Agro’s Nadia Chauhan doesn’t like to stay contented. Self-driven like her father Prakash Chauhan, Nadia too aspires to catapult Parle Agro into a holistic beverages firm—that had a turnover of Rs 8,500 crore in FY23. She has now set her eyes on a bigger target. “Our long-term objective is to... expand our portfolio... and set a base of Rs 30,000 crore (yearly revenue).” To that end, Chauhan is looking to double Parle’s distribution to reach 4 million outlets. While she has managed to taste early success with the value-added dairy brand SMOODH with its affordable Rs 10 packs, the formula is now being extended to Frooti with a new `5 pack, which she believes, could be a game changer.

×