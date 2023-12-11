MPW 2023: Revathi Advaithi’s formula for building success

When Revathi Advaithi joined Flex—the world’s largest contract manufacturing firm—as its CEO in February 2019, little did she know that the world would soon be in the throes of multiple challenges: the Covid-19 pandemic, increased geopolitical uncertainty leading to economic concerns, supply chain disruptions that were creating component shortages across industries around the world, and other issues that required adaptability and resilience from companies globally. Yet, through it all, Advaithi has kept Flex’s focus on achieving its long-term strategy focussed on driving tech innovation, supply chain resilience, and responsible and sustainable manufacturing solutions across industries and end markets, all the while delivering consistent financial results, prioritising employee health and safety, and continuing to make progress on its sustainability journey.

Dedicated to establishing Flex as a trusted global technology, supply chain and manufacturing solutions partner, with over 100+ sites in 30 countries, Advaithi has proven instrumental in growing its annual revenue to $30.3 billion in FY23, up 17 per cent from FY22.

Advaithi attributes her success to the lessons taught by her mother, who has served as a shining example of strength throughout her life. “Witnessing my mother—who had no education, and was widowed at a young age, with five daughters to care for—persevere and build the best possible life for her family has been an inspiration,” she says.

Other than taking the company to new heights, Advaithi also serves on the Advisory Committee on Supply Chain Competitiveness that advises US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. In March, she was also appointed by US President Joe Biden to join the US Advisory Committee for Trade Policy and Negotiations. She also serves as the Co-chair of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Advanced Manufacturing CEO Community, and joined the WEF Alliance of CEO Climate Leaders. That apart, she is also on the boards of Uber, the MIT Presidential CEO Advisory Board, and Catalyst.org.

But all said and done, it’s her mother’s life of determination and setting a positive example that she turns to for inspiration in difficult times.

@nidhisingal