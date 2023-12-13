MPW 2023: Smita Jatia is leading Westlife Foodworld through a high growth phase

Smita Jatia, Vice Chairperson of the country’s largest burger chain operator Westlife Foodworld, has led her company to a high growth phase. Westlife, which operates the McDonald’s franchise in South and West India, saw its revenues surge 45 per cent to Rs 2,260 crore in FY23, while PAT surged to Rs 112 crore, from a net loss of Rs 1.7 crore. Not one to rest on her laurels, Jatia has set some ambitious goals for her venture. She plans to double revenue to Rs 4,000-4,500 crore and increase store count to 580-630 by end-2027 from 357 now. In the medium term, Jatia says she wants Westlife to remain a modern and progressive food company. Beyond that she wants to run great restaurants.