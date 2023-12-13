MPW 2023: Vinati Organics MD & CEO Vinati Saraf Mutreja doesn’t shy away from making long-term bets

scorecardresearch
The firm’s revenues touched an all-time high of Rs 2,000 crore in FY23 under the leadership of Mutreja, a repeat winner of BT’s Most Powerful Women in Business award
Neetu Chandra Sharma
Print Edition: Dec 24, 2023
Vinati Saraf Mutreja, 39, MD & CEO, Vinati Organics Limited

For Vinati Saraf Mutreja, a big lesson from her professional journey has been to not shy away from taking long-term bets. “Identifying the correct product segment is key to growth,” says Mutreja, MD & CEO of Vinati Organics Limited (VOL), which produces nearly 30 diverse chemicals, and sees around two-thirds of its sales coming from exports. The last few years have been good for VOL, with FY23 seeing Rs 2,000 crore in revenues, its best-ever performance, she says. “We kept optimising our costs, front-running the demand, and entering new product segments,” she explains. With manufacturing costs remaining low, her plan is to expand existing capacity and introduce new products. 

