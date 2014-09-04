Upfront: PM Narendra Modi's speech, Manjul Bhargava on winning fields medal and more

GLIMPSES INTO THE WAY INDIA WORKS

"Indian business world seems to thrive in frowning on success. We tend to pull each other down needlessly... Getting 20 business people in a room who do not talk about their own business but take a position on India is difficult... How many collaborations do we have between Indian companies? In other countries businesses support each other."

Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus, Tata Sons, after receiving the 18th MMA Amalgamations Business Leadership Award in Chennai on August 12, 2014

"... an important issue in the recent election was whether we had substituted the crony socialism of the past with crony capitalism, where the rich and the influential are alleged to have received land, natural resources and spectrum in return for payoffs to venal politicians... If there is some truth to these perceptions of crony capitalism, a natural question is why people tolerate it. Why do they vote for the venal politician who perpetuates it?"

Raghuram Rajan, Governor, Reserve Bank of India, in his address at the 20th Lalit Doshi Memorial Lecture on August 11, 2014 in Mumbai.

UNDERSTANDING ORWELL

Amazon, in its fight with book publishers over e-book pricing, invoked George Orwell's comment on Penguin paperbacks in the 1930s. "The famous author George Orwell came out publicly and said about the new paperback format, if 'publishers had any sense, they would combine against them and suppress them'," wrote Amazon in a letter to readers (http://readersunited. com).

"Yes, George Orwell was suggesting collusion." The United Kingdom's The Guardian newspaper and several other websites have produced Orwell's actual quote: "The Penguin books are splendid value for sixpence, so splendid that if other publishers had any sense they would combine against them and suppress them." Bill Hamilton, literary executor for the Orwell state, wrote to The New York Times saying Amazon was quoting Orwell's ironic comment out of context. "It doesn't say much for Amazon's regard for truth, or its powers of literary understanding."

IT'S THE IPL AGAIN

Indian cricket team's captain M.S. Dhoni, when the side had lost the Test series to England 1-3 after leading 1-0, was asked if some Indian players might want to miss the IPL to spend time improving their Test match skills. His retort: "Don't be so jealous of IPL."

