AI and GCC growth are poised to propel India into a new era of tech leadership, writes Sindhu Gangadharan

As india approaches its centenary celebration of independence in 2047, it’s truly remarkable to reflect on our progress. Global capability centres (GCCs) have undergone a remarkable transformation from being considered mere cost centres to evolving into cradles of innovation, driven by the transformative impact of artificial intelligence (AI). This evolution represents more than just shifting numbers or projections—it’s a profound change in our approach to business and innovation. Generative AI could boost India’s GDP by $359-438 billion by 2030, representing a 5.9-7.2% increase. Over seven years, the cumulative impact could reach $1.2-1.5 trillion, adding 0.9-1.1% to annual growth, according to EY. Given India’s strong position as a tech services provider, Gen AI alone could contribute over $100 billion to the economy. India boasts the highest AI skills penetration, with three times more AI-skilled talent than other countries. Over the past seven years, there has been a 14-fold increase in individuals skilled in AI.

The latest Nasscom and KPMG report sheds light on this evolution, highlighting how our rich talent pool, cutting-edge tech adoption, and a relentless focus on creating customer value have turned GCCs into dynamic hubs of strategic transformation. From a modest 115 roles in 2015, we’re now looking at a staggering 30,000 roles by 2030. This growth reflects India’s rising influence and leadership on the global stage, driven by innovation and a vision for the future. AI integration is a major priority for GCCs. India’s vast scale and diverse opportunities make it an ideal ground for sustainable and scalable AI solutions.

The adoption of AI in GCCs is revolutionising the way services are delivered, enhancing customer experience, and reshaping operational models. India’s position as the second-largest generator of digital data offers a significant advantage in training AI models. In addition, India also boasts one of the most advanced ‘open’ digital infrastructures in the world. It prioritises inclusivity with nationally scaled digital utilities for identity, KYC (Know Your Customer), payments, and e-commerce. These advancements are fostering breakthroughs in AI through public-private collaboration, positioning India as a leader in this domain.

AI-driven Innovations and Their Impact

Today, AI can generate realistic images and videos, chat with humans more naturally, and give predictive answers to your questions. By 2047, AI’s capabilities will expand exponentially, solving complex problems with programming performance beyond our current imagination. We will witness a world where Blockchain, AI, and Internet of Things (IoT) converge, linking every device from phones to cars, making it to a hyperconnected society.

And this could also give rise to an enhanced smart city: Central AI systems will analyse traffic patterns, weather conditions, and other factors in real-time, coordinating traffic flows for faster commutes. It is also believed that the technological singularity could automate scientific innovation and evolutionary progress faster than humanly possible, generating Nobel Prize level ideas in minutes. Singularity, or AI singularity, refers to a hypothetical future point where AI surpasses human intelligence and experiences rapid, uncontrollable growth. Such advancements would merge man and machine, augmenting the mind with computerised tools, enhancing the human experience, and providing a deeper understanding of ourselves and the universe.

India commands over 50% of the world’s GCC market, boasting a market size of $46 billion with a workforce crossing 1.66 million as of FY23. India is projected to have 1,900 GCCs by 2025, with a market size of $60 billion, which is expected to surge to $110 billion by 2030.

By harnessing the potential of AI and fostering a supportive environment for talent, India is poised to lead the world into a new era of technological enlightenment, ensuring that the benefits of progress are shared by all. AI’s impact extends beyond traditional business functions: it is transforming healthcare with predictive diagnostics, enabling smart cities with efficient resource management, and driving advancements in education through personalised learning experiences. These innovations highlight the far-reaching potential of AI in addressing some of the world’s most pressing challenges.

Vision for India@100

As we come close to India’s centenary celebration of Independence, India’s journey is closely intertwined with the adoption of AI. The fusion of AI and the strategic growth of GCCs is set to propel India into a new era of technological leadership. The country’s ability to harness AI’s potential while nurturing a diverse and skilled workforce will be key to maintaining its competitive edge on the global stage. As we approach 2047, the vision of India as a hub of AI-driven innovation and excellence is within reach, promising a future where technology and human ingenuity come together to create a brighter, more inclusive world.

The author is MD, SAP Labs India; Head, Customer Innovation Services, SAP; and Chairperson, Nasscom. Views are personal