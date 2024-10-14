Artificial intelligence is revolutionising business education, and India is poised to lead this transformation

Business education, globally, is evolving at a breakneck pace, with AI as its prime driver. In Silicon Valley, for instance, students are not just learning about AI; they’re living it. They’re crafting algorithms that predict market trends, developing chatbots that revolutionise customer service, and diving deep into the ethical dilemmas that AI presents. In Singapore, B-schools are partnering with tech giants to create laboratories where AI theories are put to the test in real-world scenarios. Meanwhile, in Australia, advanced AI tools are being used to analyse students’ resumes, matching their unique skills and aspirations with the ever-evolving demands of the job market.

But it’s not just about the technology. The true revolution lies in the mindset. Top global institutions have recognised that AI isn’t merely a tool to be learned, but a lens through which the entire business world must be viewed. Finance isn’t just about balance sheets anymore; it’s about predictive models and algorithmic trading. Marketing isn’t just creative campaigns; it’s about hyper-personalisation backed by data science. Even leadership, the most human of skills, is being redefined in the age of AI.

So, what can we in India learn from this global AI revolution in business education? The answer, I believe, lies not in imitation, but in reimagining it.

A LITTLE HELP FROM AI

Imagine an Indian B-school where AI is not just a subject, but the very fabric of learning. Picture a classroom where students learn the basics from an AI tutor, freeing up the faculty for higher-order thinking. Envision a student-less classroom where faculty train using the help of AI, refining their teaching methods and course content based on data-driven insights.

Consider an admissions process where AI helps identify the most promising candidates, not just based on test scores, but on a holistic analysis of their potential and fit with the school’s ethos.

Let’s go further. Imagine AI-powered personalised learning tools that adapt in real-time to each student’s progress and learning style. Picture Virtual Reality (VR) simulations where students can practice complex business negotiations or crisis management scenarios, with AI providing instant feedback and coaching. What about AI-assisted career counselling that matches students’ skills and aspirations with emerging job markets and even predicts future career trajectories? Imagine AI-facilitated virtual classrooms that bring together students and faculty from all over the world, breaking down geographical barriers and creating truly global learning experiences.

This isn’t science fiction. These technologies are emerging now, and they have the potential to revolutionise not just how we teach business, but how we conceive of business education itself.

Our challenge—and our opportunity—is to harness these tools to create a curriculum that doesn’t just prepare students for the jobs of today but empowers them to generate the jobs of tomorrow.

INDIA RIDING THE AI WAVE

The global AI wave presents Indian B-schools with a choice. We can either ride this wave or get swept away by it. This journey won’t be easy. It will require us to rethink everything—our curricula, our teaching methods, and even our definition of what a business leader should be. It will demand investment, not just in technology, but in our faculty, our research capabilities, and our industry partnerships.

But the potential rewards are immense. Imagine Indian B-school graduates who are not just job-seekers, but job creators in the AI economy. Think of Indian businesses that don’t just adopt global AI solutions, but export Indian AI innovations to the world as well. Envision an India that leads, not follows, in the global AI revolution.

The future of business is being written in lines of code, and it is high time our B-schools became fluent in this new language. The question is not whether Indian B-schools will be transformed by AI. The question is when Indian B-schools will be transformed by AI and whether we will be the authors of this transformation.

To be frank, who better to create this AI-driven future of business education than India—a nation of dreamers, of innovators, of those who never give up? The global AI revolution in business schools isn’t just a challenge for Indian institutions; it’s an opportunity—an opportunity to leap into the future, redefine what business education can be, and shape the global business leaders of tomorrow.

The author is President, S.P. Jain School of Global Management. Views are personal