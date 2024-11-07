Beyond aesthetics: Harsh Goenka on embracing art that 'challenges, inspires, and connects'

Salvador Dalí once said, “A true artist is not one who is inspired, but one who inspires others.” Growing up in Kolkata, surrounded by a rich tapestry of art and culture, it was impossible to not be inspired. Art became a lens through which I viewed the world, and over the years, my fascination only deepened, shaping my understanding of creativity.

In Kolkata, our home was always buzzing with artists, musicians, and thinkers, discussing everything—from brushstrokes to ragas—which left an indelible mark on me. My family owned a collection of Indian miniatures, and I was often given the task of cataloguing them. At the time, I found this chore mundane, not realising that it was cultivating artistic nuance.

The Beginning

It wasn’t until 1983, after we moved to Mumbai, that I purchased my first artwork—a painting from M. F. Husain’s ‘Mother Teresa’ series, which cost a then staggering Rs 1 lakh. This purchase marked the beginning of a lifelong journey. Soon, I was drawn to the works of other artists like Bikash Bhattacharjee, whose poignant depictions of life left a lasting impression on me.

My collection started with abstract works, gradually expanding into sculptures and installations. The diversity of my acquisitions mirrored the expanding horizons of my understanding of art. Art, to me, is a reflection of thought, emotion, and sometimes, a cultural movement.

It wasn’t until 1983 that Harsh Goenka purchased his first artwork—a painting from M. F. Husain’s ‘Mother Teresa’ series

A Turning Point

The 1990s marked a significant turning point. That is when my approach to art began to change. I no longer sought pieces simply for their visual appeal but started looking for works that challenged me intellectually. I started believing that art should live, breathe, and spark thought. This philosophy led me to display my collection not just in my home, but also in our corporate offices. Art should be accessible, engaging, and stimulating, allowing people from all walks of life to experience its transformative power.

Early Mistakes, Lessons

Like any collector, I’ve made my fair share of mistakes. In my early days, I bought pieces based on décor. But I have no hang-ups about them; they were an essential part of my learning.

Each acquisition—whether a mistake or a masterpiece—contributed to the evolution of my tastes.

The Search for Meaning

One of the most fascinating aspects of collecting art has been the search for meaning. This search led me to collect a unique series of self-portraits by various artists. These works are windows into the minds of their creators—enigmatic, reclusive figures who communicate through their art. I’ve always been fascinated by the psychology of an artist and the ways in which they view themselves and others.

While I have many favourites, Akbar Padamsee’s work holds a special place in my heart. His painting has adorned my office for years. I also have a deep admiration for Dalí, whose surrealistic works continue to mesmerise me. While I don’t own any of his paintings (that remains a dream), I am proud to own two of his sculptures.

Public Art, Giving Back

Art, for me, is not just a private pleasure. I believe in sharing art with the public, making it accessible. One of my proudest achievements has been commissioning public sculptures in Mumbai. These works, designed by renowned artists, now stand as cultural landmarks across the city. Public art has the power to elevate our collective experience of a city, offering moments of reflection in the midst of our busy lives.

The Future of Indian Art

The Indian art scene is incredibly vibrant today. Since the days of the Progressive Artists’ Group, Indian contemporary art has gained international acclaim. Today, our artists are celebrated globally, and the digital medium is pushing boundaries. Online auctions have made it easier for collectors to acquire pieces, and AI is becoming a hot topic. As technology evolves, the possibilities are limitless.

Investing in Art

More and more people in India are turning to art as an investment. While art can indeed appreciate in value, I don’t view it solely as a financial asset. For me, art is about personal fulfilment. When you begin to see art as a commodity, the experience loses some of its magic. That being said, the beauty of art as an investment is that, unlike stocks or gold, you can enjoy it every day.

Advice to Aspiring Collectors

To those just beginning their journey as collectors, my advice is simple: immerse yourself in the art world. The more you see, the more you will understand what speaks to you. Keep an open mind, visit galleries, ask questions, and most importantly, buy what moves you. Don’t compromise on quality, and always purchase from reputable dealers. Art is not just about ownership—it’s about the journey of discovery.

In a world filled with distractions, art offers a bridge that connects us across cultures and experiences. Whether you’re a serious collector or an admirer, art is a path worth exploring.

The author is Chairman, RPG Enterprises. Views are personal