Business education is evolving with focus on technology, flipped classrooms, and industry-ready graduates

Technology has disrupted every sector, even education, and particularly higher education. It was one of the last bastions to remain largely unaffected. The pandemic, however, accelerated the disruption of higher education as well. During the pandemic, things like moving classes online were implemented out of compulsion. Now, with the rise of large language models and Gen AI that are becoming increasingly powerful in assisting students with learning, we’re seeing a deeper transformation. The role of the faculty in the classroom is no longer what it once was. The fundamental shift I foresee is the emergence of high-quality, curated content that will be widely available outside the classroom. A student who is hungry to learn will find that content.

The concept of a flipped classroom model has been around for a while, and now it has the potential to become a reality. In this model, students learn as much as they can before attending the physical class. The in-person sessions are then used for faculty members to help students with areas they didn’t fully grasp and to work on applications. This is especially important in a business school setting, where practical use cases hold great value. More classroom time can be spent showing students how to apply what they’ve learned, rather than simply teaching concepts and fundamentals.

The fundamentals can be learned before class through a variety of high-quality, curated content. Professors need to do more than just teach theory in class. Traditionally, they focussed on covering the curriculum, often running out of time to delve into applications. The goal was to equip students with knowledge—concepts, theories, and fundamentals—hoping students would take the initiative to work on applications and practice problems on their own.

Now, the professor’s role is shifting to arranging content that students can consume before coming to class. This reduces the need for students to search for resources themselves. Ideally, much of this content should be in video format, as it aligns well with students’ media consumption preferences. There is a large amount of video material available, filled with high-quality content from top professors worldwide. Rather than create new material, a business school professor’s job should involve selecting the most relevant matter. They can point students to specific videos and contemporary readings, use class time to clarify any doubts and, more importantly, guide them through practical use cases and applications.

Companies now hire for the ability to apply knowledge, not just for knowledge itself. There was a time when companies would hire for knowledge and then teach employees how to apply it on the job. Today, there’s no longer the luxury of time to teach application skills. Companies want people who can hit the ground running. If classroom time is focussed on practical applications, when recruiters interview students, they’ll see that these graduates are already application-ready, giving them a competitive advantage.

Another significant shift I see happening is related to students’ media consumption habits. They no longer prefer reading as much. Providing them with extensive pre-reading materials or case studies doesn’t work the way it did 10 or 15 years ago. Instead, students are more inclined to consume video content. If you ask them to watch an hour of videos before class, they’re much more likely to do it than read several pages. That’s the mindset shift that needs to happen. The goal is to make them learn, not to make them read. It’s simply a different approach to achieving the same objective. Platforms like Coursera and edX, the two largest MOOCs or Massive Open Online Courses globally, offer high-quality video content that fits perfectly with this generation’s preferences. This is one way in which technology has disrupted education.

While we are one of the pioneers in adopting this approach, there are only a few others doing it, and unfortunately, only the more progressive ones are embracing it.

Partnerships with MOOCs will go a long way in democratising education, especially for B-schools that struggle to attract top faculty. Even lower-tier B-schools that cannot hire high-quality professors can benefit from these collaborations. MOOCs can help curate content specifically for these schools, providing students with access to the same level of learning resources as those in top-tier institutions. This approach will help bridge the gap and level the playing field, allowing students at lower-tier schools to access the same learning resources as those in higher-tier schools. Up until now, all students have had access to the same textbooks. Now, they can have access to the same high-quality digital learning content as well.

Finally, the curriculum needs to be revised every two to three years at least. But what’s crucial is how to revise it. Business practitioners should be brought in to review the curriculum. At least part of the revised curriculum that focusses on contemporary applications should be delivered by the business practitioners who helped revise it. This will ensure that learning outcomes of students are aligned with what industry wants, thereby making them more attractive to recruiters.

The author is Director General, International Management Institute. Views are personal