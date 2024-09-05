India 2047: A future where technology empowers every citizen to live a healthy and productive life, writes Adar Poonawalla

As india nears its 100th year of Independence in 2047, we stand at a crucial juncture in our nation’s journey. The concept of ‘health for all’ has evolved far beyond traditional healthcare, now encompassing a holistic vision that touches every aspect of our citizens’ lives—from the food on our plates to the air we breathe, from the jobs we hold to the technologies we use.

This vision encompasses a range of innovations—from artificial intelligence (AI)-driven healthcare to sustainable farming practices, the development of climate-resilient crops, and the establishment of rural health tech centres. These advancements strive to ensure that quality healthcare and nutrition are accessible and affordable for all Indians, regardless of their location or economic status.

Ground-Up Wellness

The agricultural sector of 2047 is on the brink of a major transformation, driven by innovative companies and research institutions. Tech innovators are developing AI and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions tailored to India’s unique landscape, optimising resource usage, and helping farmers produce more nutritious crops. AI algorithms account for India’s varied agricultural zones, ranging from the arid region of Rajasthan to the fertile plains of Punjab. Advanced IoT devices, designed for areas with limited connectivity, use mesh networks to provide real-time data and adaptive recommendations.

Advancements in genome mapping and biotech promise crops that are not only more nutritious but also resilient to environmental stresses, such as climate change. Research focusses on developing fortified staple crops suitable to local conditions, crucial for food security and improving nutritional status. Accessible biotech tools empower small-scale farmers to participate in crop improvement, enhancing both food security and financial stability in rural areas.

A shift towards regenerative agriculture and agroforestry is improving soil health and water quality. AI-powered precision techniques are reducing chemical pesticide use by 50% through early pest detection. These innovations enhance farm productivity and contribute to the overall well-being of rural communities, increasing their resilience to environmental changes.

Technology Bridging Health Gaps

The healthcare system of tomorrow is proactive, powered by predictive analytics and accessible technologies. AI-powered systems have the ability to predict and track disease outbreaks by analysing population data, environmental factors, and historical patterns. This technology is crucial for effectively managing communicable diseases and potential epidemics, enabling the efficient allocation of resources.

Advanced virtual reality solutions are bringing specialised care to remote areas. Low-bandwidth technologies enable high-quality video consultations in areas with poor connectivity. VR-enhanced diagnostic tools allow specialists to conduct detailed examinations remotely, ensuring continuous access even in the most remote parts of India. These advancements significantly reduce the financial burden of healthcare by minimising travel costs and lost work time for patients.

Emerging technologies will equip the workforce of 2047, with demand for new roles such as AI health analysts and biotech specialists. These professionals will bridge the gap between traditional practices and cutting-edge technologies, ensuring innovations are applied effectively while considering financial accessibility.

Education has adapted to these new realities. Modular tech curricula offer flexible programmes that quickly evolve with health technologies. Virtual reality training provides immersive learning experiences, simulating various scenarios and improving skills in a risk-free environment. These innovations create a workforce capable of addressing diverse challenges, including those arising from climate change.

Better Health Thro-ugh Collaboration

Achieving this tech-driven vision requires a multi-sectoral approach. Innovation hubs create spaces where government bodies, private companies, and research institutions collaborate on cutting-edge solutions. Rural tech centres establish knowledge hubs in underserved areas, fostering grassroots innovation in health and wellness. These efforts focus on developing cost-effective solutions to ensure financial accessibility for all segments of society.

The India of 2047 is one where technology enables every citizen to live a healthy, productive life, regardless of economic status. This is not just a social goal; it’s an economic imperative. By focussing on this holistic, tech-driven approach, we’re building a resilient, vibrant India capable of adapting to future challenges.

Of course, predicting the future is always a mix of insight, imagination, and a healthy dose of humour. While our vision is grounded in current trends, the specific implementations and outcomes described are as hypothetical as they are hopeful. The future has a way of surprising us, often surpassing our wildest dreams in the most unexpected ways.

As we look towards our centenary, let’s commit to making India not just a developed nation, but a healthy and technologically advanced one in every sense. Health for all, powered by accessible and adaptive technology, isn’t just an aspiration—it’s the foundation of our future prosperity and well-being, ensuring that no one is left behind in our journey towards a healthier, more equitable future.

The author is CEO, Serum Institute of India. Views are personal