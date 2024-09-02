India’s march to 100: 'We've to ensure an inclusive future for all,' writes business tycoon Ajay Piramal

We are living in a pivotal era that will shape the future of India’s history. Over the next five years, India is poised to surpass Japan and Germany, emerging as the third-largest economy globally, following only China and the United States. At the glorious occasion of our 78th Independence Day, we can proudly say that India has made impressive strides in its growth and development trajectory. We are rapidly emerging as a power to reckon with, both politically and economically. Global agencies like the IMF predict a decade of high growth, maintaining India as the fastest-growing nation for the years to come.

In our path to become a Viksit Bharat by the 100th year of Independence in 2047, it’s crucial to reassess our approach and address the gaps that remain. India has increased investments in social welfare to 15% of GDP across central and state government initiatives. However, despite the commendable government initiatives and substantial investments in social welfare, the benefits of India’s growth story have not permeated to everyone equally.

Context

One glaring example of this disparity is reflected in CSR funding. Data shows that Pune, with a population of 7.3 million, receives more funding than the 112 Aspirational Districts, which have a combined population of 250 million. Pune receives a CSR allocation of Rs 257 crore from central and state governments, while the 112 Aspirational Districts collectively receive Rs 472 crore. Consequently, the per capita spend in Pune is approximately Rs 375, whereas in the Aspirational Districts, it is merely Rs 19.

While India is ranked 134th on the Human Development Index, an alternative perspective shows that if the 112 Aspirational Districts were a country, they would rank 185th out of 190 countries in the world, behind South Sudan and Ethiopia. If we look at average earnings, the bottom quartile that earns approximately Rs 5,000 per month resides predominantly in Eastern India and Aspirational Districts. These states and regions where the bottom quartile live, are afflicted by multiple natural challenges like floods and hilly terrain, face social or geopolitical challenges of being along the borders or discrimination against tribal and marginalised communities. We need balanced CSR and government allocations to support underserved areas, leading to equitable growth. It is estimated that for every 1% nominal economic growth in Aspirational Districts, India’s GDP can rise by up to Rs 2 lakh crore.

Ensuring ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’, especially at the last mile, requires ‘Sabka Prayaas’ to achieve the SDGs by 2030.

Analysis

India has seen three distinctive philanthropic traditions—relief, improvement, and social reform. We are currently in the fourth evolution of philanthropy, which emphasises strategic, impactful initiatives. This crossroads asks a simple question—do we keep doing more of the same, which has been effective in reaching the top 50% of India and somewhat successful in reaching the third quartile, or should we evolve to ensure it benefits the bottom quartile equally?

In the last 16 years, Piramal Foundation has worked closely with 170+ districts, 25 states, and 10+ central ministries. Despite substantial investments, change is often slow. This is primarily due to a focus on the ‘events’ of absence, negligence, or incompetence of specific officials, or the ‘patterns’ that emerge over time in how a department or ministry operates. To drive sustainable change, we must adopt a ‘systems lens’ approach, examining the underlying ‘structures’ and ‘mental models’ that influence these behaviours and outcomes.

Sustainable change is possible if we apply a systems thinking lens along with stronger collaborations between the government and the private sector to ensure inclusive and equitable growth for all.

Recommendation

Philanthropy and civil society, with collaborative efforts, can strengthen government delivery by targeting critical leverage points and deploying funds as catalytic capital.

Addressing the needs of the bottom quartile requires a concerted effort across several critical domains. We need to focus on education and ensure comprehensive, quality healthcare to improve overall outcomes. Sustainability initiatives should enhance the management of clean water sources and natural resources to support long-term well-being. Addressing gender and inclusion disparities will guarantee equitable opportunities and fair access. By integrating these strategies with a systematic approach, we can drive meaningful progress and create a more inclusive and equitable society.

By using over Rs 40,000 crore from CSR and civil society investments (which is just 0.1% of government spending), we can boost the results of the government’s Rs 48 lakh crore-plus spending by 10%.

Investments should focus on strengthening state capacities to execute large-scale, mission-driven initiatives effectively. This includes modernising processes through digitisation, decentralising decision-making for more localised governance, investing in leadership development to foster adaptive leaders, and prioritising inclusion to ensure all communities benefit equitably.

Conclusion

As we march towards the centenary of our Independence, we must ensure no one is left behind. The transformative curve needs to be driven by the spirit of ‘Sewa Bhaav’, instilling a shared commitment to uplift the bottom quartile. Our collective actions today, guided by systems thinking and strategic leadership, will shape India@100.

The author is Chairman, Piramal Group. Views are personal