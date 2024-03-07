scorecardresearch
Business Today
Right product for the right consumer: Here's what insurers must keep in mind to stay profitable

For the industry to continue its growth, insurers must understand where premium payments rank in customer expenses
Anup Bagchi
Print Edition: Mar 03, 2024
The life insurance industry is unique in its mission. It helps protect families financially, helps individuals build wealth to achieve financial goals and lead financially independent retired lives. It acts as an anchor, providing peace of mind and knowing that one’s family will remain financially protected even in their absence. It’s a promise to shoulder a family’s dreams, aspirations, and emotional well-being.

