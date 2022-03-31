Tuned in to Employees' Needs

The dynamics of the talent market have evolved significantly in the last year, owing to the ongoing talent war and palpable skills gaps. Employees today hold greater sway over negotiations with employers and there’s much more at stake than just compensation. The workforce is now keen on learning about the work culture, perks and benefits, work flexibility, growth plans, and wellness initiatives that employers have to offer. For employers, the employee engagement mandate has grown beyond team building efforts and must, now, reflect in every employee interaction and offering.

This cohort of employee aspirations is burgeoning and HR leaders must rise to the occasion by building a visionary employer brand that fulfils employee expectations. Through our annual survey, we aim to help HR leaders craft such a brand, one that bridges the gap between employee sentiments and organisational offerings. For almost two decades, this survey has been bringing out not just the top 25 listing of the Best Companies to Work For, but also the perceptions and aspirations of India’s workforce. This year we continue the endeavour with new insights.

How flexible are you?

Over the past two years, our world has been reshaped at breakneck speed due to shifting attitudes about work. Rapidly changing work schedules have led many people to evaluate their priorities and make big changes in order to redefine productivity.

If there was one thing the workforce wanted the most last year, it was people care. A focus on people growth initiatives and nurturing employee well-being emerged as critical factors in evaluating an organisation. As we witness a transition from on-site work to remote and hybrid models, an organisation’s intent of ‘Going Beyond Business’ becomes an undoubted advantage. According to this year’s survey results, clarity of company goals and well-drafted growth and learning opportunities continue to be the top two influencing factors that add to the appeal of an organisation as a Best Company To Work For, while the growing need for flexibility at work is the new driver for today’s workforce.

Today, employees are cognizant of what they want from their career and have a clearly laid out road map. They have become more aware of the industry norms and best practices and are interested in personalised workspaces that understand their requirements to grow in tandem with one another. Therefore, it becomes imperative for HR leaders to manage employer-employee relations by aligning the respondents’ perceptions and aspirations.

Change is inevitable, but preparedness is irrefutable

As companies continue to explore the post-pandemic workplaces and best practices, one thing is here to stay: the coexistence of various formats of work—hybrid, remote, or work from office. We asked people questions about their preferred type of work and the results mirrored a hopeful indication of an agile workplace. As our survey reveals, more than one-third (36 per cent) of Indian employees prefer the hybrid work model, which involves working from the office premises for some days and working from home for the others, whereas another 36 per cent prefer to work from office.

With safety measures in place, flexible working hours, renewed leave policies, intuitive digital tools, and a whole lot of heart, leaders of corporate India are empowering a new way of work, harnessing means of interaction and engagement that inspire action. This year’s listers scored high on people growth and well-being initiatives. It reflects that these companies not only understand the changing needs of the workforce but take active measures to keep up with the change. Employee well-being has emerged as one of the key focus areas for employees. Given the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic and the growing emphasis on employee health and safety, employers are stepping up to cater to this expectation.

As we welcome new avenues for digital acceleration in the coming year, employees desire a wholesome “workspace”. Businesses can leverage these insights to map their employer branding to the aspirations of the Indian workforce.

The writer is Founding Member and President, Taggd