Union Budget 2024-25: A 10-lane Expressway for Viksit Bharat

Kudos to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for formulating a well-balanced and comprehensive strategy for India’s development and economic growth based on the strong pillar of fiscal consolidation. The fiscal deficit target for 2024-25 has been set at 4.9% of GDP. The proposal to bring down the deficit to 4.5% of GDP in 2025-26 shows determination and commitment towards fiscal discipline. At the same time, it is commendable that budgetary capital expenditure has been stepped up to the extent of Rs 11.1 lakh crore for infrastructure development and Rs 1.48 lakh crore for education, skilling and employment.