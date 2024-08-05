scorecardresearch
Business Today
Union Budget 2024-25: A progressive, futuristic and inclusive plan

The Budget is filled with a number of proposals that hold great potential to boost India&rsquo;s long-term growth, and which have been crafted with great imagination
Shashwat Goenka
Print Edition: Aug 18, 2024
A Progressive, Futuristic and Inclusive Plan

The Union Budget 2024-25 is a transformative and progressive blueprint for India’s future. Emphasising employment generation, fiscal prudence, and economic reforms, this Budget caters to all aspects of the economy and the lives and livelihoods of our people. It addresses key pillars essential for moving towards Viksit Bharat—a futuristic, inclusive, and balanced India. This visionary and growth-oriented Budget not only responds to the present day needs of the country but also aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s long-term vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047. By balancing policymaking with the judicious use of resources, the Budget builds on the foundation of the last decade, pivoting growth from one that is investment-led to one that is consumption-led.

