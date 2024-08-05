Union Budget 2024-25: Accelerating the Ease of Doing Business

The union budget 2024-25 showcases the government’s commitment to creating an investor-friendly environment by simplifying regulations, enhancing transparency, reducing entry barriers, and streamlining operations to drive economic growth. The Budget announcements also focussed on MSMEs, skilling & employment, energy, and infrastructure, which are strong enablers of business and are steps in the right direction. India will continue to grow as the fastest-growing large economy with stable macro conditions. However, that alone isn’t sufficient to attract investors. The FDI-to-GDP ratio has declined to pre-pandemic levels, with industry FDI falling from 0.62% in FY20 to 0.39% in FY24, and services FDI from 0.87% to 0.69%.