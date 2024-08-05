Union Budget 2024-25: Building India’s next consumer class

India is on the path to becoming the third-largest economy by 2027, surpassing developed nations such as Japan and Germany. Jefferies forecasts India’s GDP to reach $5 trillion within the next four years and estimates the country will edge closer to $10 trillion by 2030. With the mandate set by the General Elections earlier this year, all eyes were on the government to see how it would set the stage to push India towards the next chapter—towards ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047.