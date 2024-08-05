scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
Save 41% with our annual Print + Digital offer of Business Today Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
News
Magazine
Columns
Union Budget 2024-25: Building India’s next consumer class

Feedback

Union Budget 2024-25: Building India’s next consumer class

The Union Budget's focus on the poor, women, youth, and farmers will unlock India's hidden potential, charting its next phase of growth
Saugata Gupta
Print Edition: Aug 18, 2024
Union Budget 2024-25: Building India’s next consumer class
Union Budget 2024-25: Building India’s next consumer class

India is on the path to becoming the third-largest economy by 2027, surpassing developed nations such as Japan and Germany. Jefferies forecasts India’s GDP to reach $5 trillion within the next four years and estimates the country will edge closer to $10 trillion by 2030. With the mandate set by the General Elections earlier this year, all eyes were on the government to see how it would set the stage to push India towards the next chapter—towards ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047.

×