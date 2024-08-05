Union Budget 2024-25: Towards sustainable and inclusive growth
In line with the vision of Viksit Bharat, the Union Budget, with smart allocations, addresses complex challenges
India is on an exciting journey towards achieving the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’ which focusses on inclusive and sustainable growth. This initiative aligns with the current socio-economic agenda, emphasising key areas like employment, rural development, and infrastructure improvement. As India aims to become a $10-trillion economy by 2035, prioritising inclusive policies and sustainable practices is essential for creating a balanced development path that uplifts marginalised communities while promoting overall economic progress.