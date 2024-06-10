Can Signature Global bounce back by shifting from affordable to premium housing?
Signature Global, a leader in affordable housing, is looking to get back in the black with a shift in focus to mid-segment and premium housing after low-cost projects became unviable for developers
Pradeep Aggarwal, Founder-Chairman, Signature Global (India) [Photo: Hardik Chhabra]
For Pradeep Aggarwal, Founder-Chairman of Signature Global (India), good corporate governance is not just about complying with rules and stating the said compliance in officialese in the annual report. Aggarwal is a stickler for corporate governance as he knows it defines success in any field—including the fields of the then Gurgaon’s Sector 107 in 2014.