With the Delhi High Court's verdict, Daiichi Sankyo has scored a victory against former Ranbaxy promoters. But it won't end there.
While ArcelorMittal, Tata Steel and Vedanta draw plans to buy Essar Steel, the Ruia family, too, is looking for a backdoor entry. Can it succeed?
The Union budget fails to live up to the expectations of Indian Inc. on the tax front even as private investments fail to take off.
Companies are becoming more efficient, paring working capital needs on lower commodity prices and inflation.
How board members can ensure good corporate governance.
Videocon has approached banks for debt restructuring after making huge losses in telecom and picture tube plant revamp. Is the company staring at insolvency?
Early bird corporate results show there is little reason to cheer.
Why Danone exited the Indian dairy business.
Registration Cancellation of over 2 lakh inactive companies is a display of the government's cavalier attitude
Corporate Indias fragile credit health is fast becoming a cause for concern.
Promoter ousted as lenders seek a management change.
