The Ranbaxy Saga

Gina Krishnan | New Delhi
With the Delhi High Court's verdict, Daiichi Sankyo has scored a victory against former Ranbaxy promoters. But it won't end there.

 
 

Bidding to Win

While ArcelorMittal, Tata Steel and Vedanta draw plans to buy Essar Steel, the Ruia family, too, is looking for a backdoor entry. Can it succeed?

Taxation Blues

The Union budget fails to live up to the expectations of Indian Inc. on the tax front even as private investments fail to take off.

Turning The Tide

Companies are becoming more efficient, paring working capital needs on lower commodity prices and inflation.

Keeping Companies Above Board

How board members can ensure good corporate governance.

Life Beyond Cola

A Debt End

Videocon has approached banks for debt restructuring after making huge losses in telecom and picture tube plant revamp. Is the company staring at insolvency?

A Long Wait

Early bird corporate results show there is little reason to cheer.

Here's why insolvency professionals are treading with caution

Contrarian moves

 
 

Missing the plot

Why Danone exited the Indian dairy business.

MNCs are conspiring against us

Acharya Balkrishna, MD of Patanjali Ayurved, asserts that his company is a flagbearer of swadeshi. He spoke to BT's Ajita Shashidhar about what makes Patanjali stand out.

Shell Shocked

Registration Cancellation of over 2 lakh inactive companies is a display of the government's cavalier attitude

Toyota launches Etios Cross X Edition in India ahead of Diwali for Rs 6.88 lakh

Coming to the looks of the car, it gets a new quartz brown colour scheme with matching plastic cladding on the sides, wheel arches and the back door.

Groping In The Dark

Corporate Indias fragile credit health is fast becoming a cause for concern.

After Mistry storm, calm in the air inside Tata Group under Chandrasekaran

N. Chandrasekaran is doing his best to restore normalcy at the Tata Group after the acrimonious exit of Cyrus Mistry. But his problems are many.

Boardroom Coup

Promoter ousted as lenders seek a management change.

Why CEO salaries have soared in recent years

CEO salaries have soared in recent years, mainly due to performance-linked variable component.

Into the big league

