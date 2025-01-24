How Dhruva Advisors is taking on the Big 4 by cracking marquee deals for India Inc
In a landscape dominated by the Big four accounting firms, Dhruva Advisors has struck it big on the back of its tax and regulatory advisory services, assisting some of the marquee deals of India Inc.
Dinesh Kanabar (centre), CEO of Dhruva Advisors, with colleagues. Photo by : Milind Shelte
Often, a moment defines the path a business ought to take. It could be a serendipitous meeting or a big idea. In the case of Dhruva Advisors, one question was all it took.