scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
Save 41% with our annual Print + Digital offer of Business Today Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
News
Magazine
Corporate
India's coolest start-ups: How Ankit Nagori turned Curefoods into a formidable brand

Feedback

India's coolest start-ups: How Ankit Nagori turned Curefoods into a formidable brand

As time rolled on, the company shifted gears to a Thrasio-like model, snagging cloud kitchen brands in different cities and giving them a hand in growing their businesses.
Binu Paul
Binu Paul
Print Edition: Jan 21, 2024
As time rolled on, the company shifted gears to a Thrasio-like model, snagging cloud kitchen brands in different cities and giving them a hand in growing their businesses.
As time rolled on, the company shifted gears to a Thrasio-like model, snagging cloud kitchen brands in different cities and giving them a hand in growing their businesses.

Curefoods

(Cloud kitchen)

Ankit Nagori, founder

Key investors: Three State Ventures, Iron Pillar, Accel, Chiratae

Funding: $125 million so far

In 2010, Ankit Nagori transitioned from his social media venture, YouthPad, to become an early employee at Flipkart. After rising to Chief Business Officer and leaving Flipkart in 2016, Nagori co-founded wellness venture Curefit with Mukesh Bansal, the founder of e-commerce company, Myntra. Four years later, wanting to go solo, Nagori carved out Curefoods, a food-oriented business. During Covid-19, Nagori noticed a big demand for food delivery and jumped at the opportunity. As time rolled on, the company shifted gears to a Thrasio-like model, snagging cloud kitchen brands in different cities and giving them a hand in growing their businesses. In FY22, Curefoods generated Rs 89 crore in operational revenue while losses stood at Rs 71 crore. Now the second-largest cloud kitchen player in India, Curefoods is aiming for Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) profitability in 2024, with an IPO planned within the next 24-to-36 months.

×