India's coolest start-ups: Meet the founders of EVEN Healthcare

EVEN Healthcare

(Primary healthcare and in-house clinics)

Key People: Mayank Banerjee, Co-founder and CEO; Matilde Giglio, Co-founder and COO; Alessandro Davide Lalongo, Co-founder and CTO

Key investors: Khosla Ventures, Founders Fund, Lachy Groom, Alpha Wave, Aspada (Lightrock), etc.

Funding: Raised $20 million so far

In a mission to revolutionise healthcare accessibility, Even Healthcare’s CEO Mayank Banerjee, driven by a personal tragedy, co-founded the company in 2020 with friends Matilde Giglio and Alessandro Lalongo. Inspired by a relative’s battle with cancer and the ensuing financial strain, Banerjee envisioned an integrated managed care system to eliminate the burden of hospital bills for every Indian. The name “Even” symbolises their commitment to creating an equitable healthcare landscape. Banerjee emphasises their uniqueness in India, where their innovative approach to primary care sets them apart. Even Healthcare’s managed care model, akin to having a dedicated family doctor, focusses on preventive care, reducing hospitalisation risks and costs. With a growing member base, Even Healthcare aims to make healthcare more accessible and patient-driven.