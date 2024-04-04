Jinal Mehta: The man behind Torrent Power's pivot towards green energy

The winds of change are blowing all over Torrent Power, which is headquartered in Ahmedabad and is considered one of India’s foremost power utility companies. Spearheading this transformation is 40-year-old Jinal Mehta, the company’s soft-spoken Managing Director and the recipient of this year’s BT-PwC India’s Best CEOs award in the Energy category. And it would be a truism to say that within the rigorous landscape of the power industry, Torrent’s ambitious vision mirrors Mehta’s own unwavering determination to succeed.