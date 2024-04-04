scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
Save 41% with our annual Print + Digital offer of Business Today Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
News
Magazine
Corporate
Jinal Mehta: The man behind Torrent Power's pivot towards green energy

Feedback

Jinal Mehta: The man behind Torrent Power's pivot towards green energy

As the MD of Torrent Power, Jinal Mehta is overseeing a massive transition to green energy. His unwavering determination can make the company one to watch out for
Krishna Gopalan
Print Edition: Mar 17, 2024
Jinal Mehta, Managing Director, Torrent Power
Jinal Mehta, Managing Director, Torrent Power

The winds of change are blowing all over Torrent Power, which is headquartered in Ahmedabad and is considered one of India’s foremost power utility companies. Spearheading this transformation is 40-year-old Jinal Mehta, the company’s soft-spoken Managing Director and the recipient of this year’s BT-PwC India’s Best CEOs award in the Energy category. And it would be a truism to say that within the rigorous landscape of the power industry, Torrent’s ambitious vision mirrors Mehta’s own unwavering determination to succeed.

×