MPW 2022: How Aarthi Subramaniam is driving digital innovation at Tata Sons

She has seen it all in her 30 years in the global technology sector. That experience is coming in handy as Aarthi Subramaniam, Group Chief Digital Officer at Tata Sons—the holding company of the salt-to-steel conglomerate—guides the group on the digital highway, working closely with Group Executive Chairman N. Chandrasekaran. The NIT and Kansas University graduate leads the group’s digital team, which works with all Tata firms to drive greater digital quotient and bring more efficiency in operations. Closely involved in developing its super-app Tata Neu, she is now playing a key role in fixing its glitches. A fitness enthusiast, she loves listening to music, watching movies and reading management-related book.