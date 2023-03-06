MPW 2022: How Nisaba Godrej is steering the ship at Godrej Consumer Products

Since she took charge in mid-2020, after the exit of Adi Godrej from the Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL) board and after CEO Vivek Gambhir left office, the market capitalisation of the company has jumped nearly 35 per cent to Rs 95,515 crore as of February 23.

But that’s not the only reason why Nisaba Godrej is part of the Business Today Most Powerful Women in Business 2022 list. Steering GCPL through the Covid-19 pandemic, with a new CEO on board, she has managed to grow GCPL’s top line by healthy double digits in the past two fiscals and hold its margins despite steep inflation. With GCPL’s Africa business that has been under stress for some time now under control, Godrej has set her house in order amid turmoil—only to yield rich dividends locally and overseas.