MPW 2022: How Shweta Jalan became a leading name in private equity space

Don’t go by Shweta Jalan’s exuberant smile. She is as tough as nails. Ask anyone who has dealt with this astute negotiator. As one of the leading names in the private equity (PE) space, Jalan bets on companies regularly—such as the recent investment of Rs 6,313 crore for a 50.1 per cent stake in Hyderabad-based Suven Pharma. Eureka Forbes, YES Bank and Tredence Analytics were the other big deals closed in 2022. Kolkata-born Jalan, who has an MBA in finance, started her professional journey with EY in 1999 before shifting to Mumbai. She spent her formative years at ICICI Venture, where she was mentored by PE veteran Renuka Ramnath. By her own admission, Jalan is a tough taskmaster. “I encourage a vocal approach but I admit that I have OCD when I go after something from an organisational standpoint,” she says. Her first responsibility is towards her firm. Her second, she says, is to encourage more women to join the sector and help them achieve greater heights. This proponent of gender diversity says that diversity “leads to better outcomes and if there’s a balanced workforce, it leads to better decision-making”.