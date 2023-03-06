MPW 2022: Intel India boss Nivruti Rai's mantra for excellence is 'Maximise India'

Wearing multiple hats isn’t easy. But not for Nivruti Rai. The Country Head of Intel India and VP of Intel Foundry Services took on the role of leading the Automotive Solutions Group for Intel Foundry Services in 2022. In her newest role, she provides design services and custom solutions to foundry customers. After all, the tougher the problem, the more excited she is to solve it. “While growing up, I made mistakes in easier problems but never in tough ones. I was always interested in solving the tougher ones because when it challenges me, I think it gets the best out of me,” says Rai.

Wanting technology from Intel India to drive growth for the country and the world, Rai’s tagline is to ‘Maximise India with Maximum Intel and Maximise Intel with Maximum India’.

As the mission is to maximise both India and Intel, Rai has been contributing towards the country’s growth by helping India be digital-ready as she has been instrumental in accelerating AI adoption in India at the grassroots level.

Under her leadership, over 350,000 students trained in AI skills, capabilities and mindset under ‘Intel AI for Youth’ in collaboration with CBSE, while ‘AI For Citizens’ has helped over 2 million people with elementary AI in their native languages.

But what excites her the most is ‘connectivity’, and she has been fronting an indigenous technology: Wireless-over-Wire (WoW). “With WoW, wired data is translated into wireless, and using electricity cables as a guide, this wireless data is transmitted in the villages,” she says.