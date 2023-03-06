MPW 2022: Isha Ambani's journey to dominate India's retail sector

Isha Ambani took charge of Reliance Retail in 2014 when the business needed that big push. Since then, it has been a journey marked by growth. Be it raising funds, bringing in new formats, or signing on the marquee names, Ambani, who picked up an MBA from Stanford, has left no stone unturned. No wonder that she is a part of the Business Today Most Powerful Women in Business 2022 list. Today, Reliance Retail is the largest in the business by a distance. With its turnover now having crossed `2 lakh crore and with an Ebitda margin of 7 per cent, the stage is well set. That comes with a customer base of close to 200 million and over 15,000 stores. That is some serious footprint to boast of.