MPW 2022: Meet Bela Bajaria, the woman responsible for Netflix's string of English hits

Brooklyn nine-nine, The Mindy Project, Bridgerton, The Queen’s Gambit, Lupin—Bela Bajaria is no stranger to hit TV shows. Yet, 2022 has been exceptional for her.

Under her supervision, Netflix churned out English hits such as Stranger Things 4, Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and Bridgerton Season 2. The global streaming giant reversed two quarters of subscriber losses to add a net 8.9 million users in 2022, and consequently she was promoted as Chief Content Officer in January 2023. The 52-year-old Indian-American graduated from being Netflix’s Head of Global TV to being responsible for what Netflix’s 231 million subscribers watch across 190-plus countries. “The key to our success is the variety of shows and films we offer. About two-thirds of Netflix’s subscribers live outside the US, so it’s important to invest in content that reflects our audiences,” she says.

Bajaria joined Netflix six years ago after being let go from Universal Television. “I learnt the invaluable lesson of separating my identity from my work,” she says. Now she wants to build Netflix as the destination of must-watch content.