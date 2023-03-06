MPW 2022: Meet Smita Jatia, the undisputable burger queen of India

If there was a trophy for braving the storm, this 53-year-old business leader would surely bag it ahead of most of her industry peers. In the past three years, when the world was suffering from uncertainty like never before, it was Smita Jatia’s indomitable spirit that helped the fast-food major survive.

“We were always clear that whatever [challenges] may come, we will emerge bigger, better and bolder,” recalls the Managing Director of Westlife Foodworld that holds the franchise for McDonald’s in west and south India. Since the lockdowns of 2020 and 2021, Westlife has indeed emerged stronger, with its revenue now over 40 per cent higher than pre-Covid-19 levels, after overtaking its FY20 numbers in FY22.

Jatia, however, is just getting started. With the worst behind her, she and the management team have already pushed the throttle to make the most of resurgent consumption. Starting with nearly 40 new stores in FY23, Jatia is now aiming to double the store count over the next four to five years—from 326 in end-FY22. “Having built a strong foundation over the last 25 years, I believe it is time for a company like ours to accelerate,” she says. Buoyed by the surging tide, Jatia now expects to grow the business by 15-20 per cent CAGR till FY28.

A fitness enthusiast, Jatia never misses her yoga sessions. While healthy eating is always on her priority list, she consciously avoids turning her habit into a painful sacrifice. After all, “it is the quality of the food and potion control” that holds the key to holding on to a “fit and young” demeanour.