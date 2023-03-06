MPW 2022: Revathi Advaithi, the architect behind Flex's global strategy to drive innovation

When Revathi Advaithi, 55, started her career 30 years ago, the manufacturing industry was in an entirely different shape than today. The CEO of the world’s largest contract manufacturing firm, Flex, says that the skills required now in the industry were unimaginable back then.

Advaithi assumed the role of CEO in February 2019, and is responsible for architecting the company’s strategic direction focussed on driving tech innovation, supply chain, and responsible and sustainable manufacturing solutions across various industries and end markets. Prior to joining Flex, Advaithi was working as president and COO for power management firm Eaton, where she managed its business across Europe, the Middle-east and Africa. She has a Bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the Birla Institute of Technology and Science in Pilani, India, and holds an MBA from the Thunderbird School of Global Management. For her, the next big thing to watch out for is technology automation and the role of humans in manufacturing.