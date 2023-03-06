MPW 2022: When Alisha Moopen realised that healthcare was her true calling

Years ago, she had picked finance after being advised that a career in medicine wasn’t suitable for women. But destiny had other plans. Alisha Moopen had been working in the UK with a consulting firm when a life-threatening accident involving her son made her realise that her true calling was in healthcare. She moved back to Dubai and joined Aster DM Healthcare, founded by her father.

“I joined Aster in 2013 to oversee the finances of one of the hospitals,” says Moopen, adding that she has learnt on the job. After Covid-19 struck, she took proactive measures to make her business and operations sustainable by integrating technology and digitisation into the company’s core operations. Aster reported net sales of Rs 3,192 crore in Q3FY23, up more than 20 per cent year-on-year, while net profit was Rs 139 crore, down 6 per cent YoY, reflecting industry trends. Guided by Moopen, the company has diversified into individualised home care services and the entire range of specialised healthcare services offered by hospitals and clinics.