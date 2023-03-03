MPW 2023: Arundhati Bhattacharya and her enviable legacy

While most of us are scared of experimenting and trying new opportunities, Arundhati Bhattacharya has defied those norms. By taking up the role of Chairperson & CEO at Salesforce India at the age of 64, following over four decades at State Bank of India, where she transformed it from a slow-moving giant into a tech-savvy customer-focussed lender, Bhattacharya has created a legacy that will be hard to beat.

Under her leadership, Salesforce India has increased its workforce from 2,000 in 2020 to 7,500 in 2022, which is its largest outside its biggest market, the US. Since she joined, the company has also on-boarded new clients such as HDFC, Asian Paints, JSW, Pepe Jeans, etc. With a never-say-die attitude, Bhattacharya is helping Salesforce India grow by leaps and bounds.