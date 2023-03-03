MPW 2023: Dipali Goenka the textile magnate

Mention India and Dipali Goenka can’t stop gushing about the business opportunities. “Yes, 97 per cent of our revenue comes from exports, but now the India story is coming together,” she says. Goenka deftly managed her business during the pandemic. The company’s consolidated net profit grew 5 per cent in FY21 and over 10 per cent in FY22. Post-Covid-19, the Rs 9,380-crore company, under her leadership, has moved into top gear in two key areas—digitisation and upskilling its workforce. Now, she has one big target in her in mind: to increase the retail presence. Welspun sells at over 15,000 multi-brand outlets. “That number must increase to 50,000 by 2026,” she says. That means a lot of work lies ahead and Goenka is more than prepared for that. After all, this will lay the base for the big India piece.