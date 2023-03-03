MPW 2023: Masaba Gupta, the wearer of multiple hats and excelling in all of them

Masaba Gupta, who makes her debut on the Business Today Most Powerful Women in Business 2022 list, is a true polymath—fashion designer, entrepreneur, actor, jury member, et al. After more than a decade of growing her quirky Indo-western apparel brand ‘House of Masaba’, she sold 51 per cent stake to Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail in January 2022. Later in August, she launched her cosmetics line ‘Lovechild Masaba’ for GenZ women. Gupta’s company clocked revenues of Rs 30 crore in FY22, and is targeting a Rs 500-crore revenue run-rate in the next five years. Besides her business pursuits, she has had successful collaborations with Nykaa, Samsung and Game of Thrones. She also collected praise for her turn as an actor in the Netflix series Masaba Masaba (based on her life) and in Amazon Prime’s Modern Love: Mumbai. Her astute business sense also found its way into Masaba Masaba Season 2, where actors were seen flaunting clothes from her new wedding collection ‘House of Shaadi’.

