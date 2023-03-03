MPW 2023: Meet Nykaa's Falguni Nayar, the empress of beauty

After the successful public listing of her beauty e-commerce firm Nykaa, Falguni Nayar has overseen the brand evolve into an omni-channel force to reckon with. Four quarters since its listing (until September 2022), Nykaa clocked revenues of `4,423.88 crore and made profits of nearly `48 crore. Nayar managed to expand Nykaa’s presence both in domestic and international markets. It not only opened new stores and launched new product ranges, but also struck key strategic partnerships with US-based fashion e-tailer REVOLVE and Dubai-based lifestyle retail conglomerate Apparel Group. Nayar reckons these investments are for the future, even if it comes at the cost of short-term margins. “We would be wrong to give up on long-term growth for short-term profitability,” she says.