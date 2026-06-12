ACC's blueprint for a greener India

When most people think of cement, they think of dust, kilns, and carbon. ACC Limited is working to change that image. Across 11 integrated plants and 117 ready-mix facilities, the company has quietly woven sustainability into the fabric of its operations: from fuel to water conservation, to the communities it serves. The result is a manufacturer that is as focused on its environmental footprint as it is on its output.

It has been recognised as the Most Sustainable Company in Cement in the category of Sectoral Excellence in Manufacturing in this year’s BT India’s Most Sustainable Companies.

The numbers tell part of the story. In FY 2026, renewable and green energy contributed nearly 30% to ACC's energy mix. Blended cement, which uses supplementary materials in place of clinker and carries a significantly lower carbon footprint, accounted for 94% of the company's total production.

What makes the roadmap credible is how it translates into decisions at the plant floor level, whether in the fuel mix chosen for a kiln, the raw material sourced for a batch, or the logistics route selected for a dispatch.

"At ACC, sustainability is embedded into day-to-day manufacturing operations rather than treated as a standalone initiative. Guided by its Sustainable Development 2030 roadmap, the company focuses on climate and energy, circular economy, water and nature, and people and communities," a company official told BT.

In FY 2026, the company claims to have co-processed 4.5 lakh tonnes of alternative fuels and waste-derived materials and consumed 10 million tonnes of supplementary cementitious materials in its production process. All these numbers reflect a deliberate strategy to reduce dependence on conventional raw materials while simultaneously addressing the broader problem of industrial waste.

Just as the packaging industry is doing with recycled plastic, ACC is trying to do the same with industrial and municipal waste at scale. With 10 million tonnes of supplementary cementitious materials, ACC is operating one of the largest circular economy loops in Indian manufacturing.

Further, ACC also remained water positive at 1.7 times in FY 2026, which means it replenished more water than it consumed. It harvested over 7.6 million kilolitres of rainwater across its sites, supported by a network of conservation and recycling initiatives.

ACC's performance on this front is among the more tangible demonstrations of its sustainability commitments translating into measurable outcomes.

"Sustainability at ACC extends beyond plant operations into logistics, which is a significant contributor to emissions in the cement value chain. The Company is progressively optimising its logistics network through a combination of modal shifts, infrastructure investments, and digitalisation," the company official said.

Logistics is one of the most emissions-intensive parts of the cement value chain, and it is an area that often escapes scrutiny in discussions about green manufacturing. ACC has been building a green logistics architecture as part of its production strategy.

The company operates a marine network comprising 10 bulk cement terminals and seven port-based grinding units, supported by a growing fleet that includes seven new vessels with over 65,000 DWT of capacity. This enables a significant shift of freight from road to sea, one of the most carbon-efficient modes of bulk transport available.

Through the Adani Foundation, the company reached nearly 2.76 million people across 11 states in FY 2026, with a social investment of Rs 44.67 crore. The programmes span education, healthcare, livelihoods, women's empowerment, and environmental sustainability. "These initiatives are focused on addressing practical challenges at the ground level and designed not only to address immediate needs but also to build long-term resilience in communities around plant locations," the company official added.

In water-stressed regions around its plants, ACC has supported rainwater harvesting and groundwater recharge programmes that directly benefit agricultural communities, benefiting not just the company's water goals, but also the farmers and families who live around its plants. "Overall, the company's approach is to create measurable impact through sustained engagement, while strengthening long-term community resilience around its operational areas," the official added.

In an industry often seen as part of the climate problem, ACC is making a credible case for being part of the solution.



@nindakbaba