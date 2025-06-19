Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
magazine
deep dive
Deep-Tech Indian Ventures Are Implementing Climate Change Solutions Across Sectors

Deep-Tech Indian Ventures Are Implementing Climate Change Solutions Across Sectors

An estimated 800 deep-tech Indian ventures have raised around $3.6 billion in the past 10 years, integrating advanced science and engineering to implement climate change solutions across sectors.

Palak Agarwal
Palak Agarwal
Print Edition: 22 Jun, 2025
Climate Tech
Climate Tech

Climate change and its potentially calamitous consequences for Earth have compelled a raft of Indian start-ups to seek technology-based solutions to lower toxic carbon emissions.