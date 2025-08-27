Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
magazine
deep dive
Defence Start-ups turn India’s new vanguard

Defence Start-ups turn India’s new vanguard

India's defence-tech start-ups are stepping out of the shadows, delivering AI-based intelligence, kamikaze drones, and satellite tools to the frontlines. is this the beginning of a new boom?

Palak Agarwal
Palak Agarwal
Print Edition: 31 Aug, 2025
Defence Start-ups turn India’s new vanguard
Defence Start-ups turn India’s new vanguard

Three indian institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay students, Ankit Mehta, Rahul Singh, and Ashish Bhat, founded ideaForge Technology in 2007.