How APSEZ is accelerating its transition towards low-carbon operations

At India’s coastline a quiet transformation is underway, one that goes well beyond cargo tonnages and trade corridors. Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), the country's largest commercial port operator, is rewriting what it means to build infrastructure at scale.

Adani Ports has been recognised as the Most Sustainable Company in Logistics & Ports in the category of Sectoral Excellence in Manufacturing in this year’s BT India’s Most Sustainable Companies.

India moves roughly 95% of its trade by volume through its ports. That makes port infrastructure not just an economic asset but an environmental responsibility. For APSEZ, which operates across a dozen-plus ports with nearly 27% share in India's cargo movement, that responsibility has become a core business proposition and not just a footnote.

The numbers are striking. The company has completed afforestation across more than 4,000 hectares of coastal and terrestrial land, making it one of the largest such corporate-led efforts in India. The initiative, carried out in partnership with local communities, isn't simply about planting trees. It is about restoring coastal ecosystems—mangroves that buffer against storm surges, stabilise shorelines and serve as nurseries for marine life, while simultaneously creating livelihood pathways for the communities that live alongside them.

"Sustainability is about building ports that strengthen both ecosystems and communities. At APSEZ, sustainability is embedded into every stage of growth, from planning and construction to operations. As India's trade infrastructure expands, our focus is on building ports that are efficient, resilient and environmentally responsible," a company official said.

That philosophy shows up most vividly at Vizhinjam, the deep-water transhipment port under development in Keralam. There, APSEZ has begun deploying automated container cranes operated remotely from climate-controlled cabins. Women from the surrounding fishing and coastal communities, many of whom had no prior formal employment, are now trained operators managing some of the most sophisticated cargo-handling equipment in the country.

"We are accelerating the transition towards low-carbon operations through renewable energy adoption, electrification and energy-efficient technologies, while continuing to invest in ecosystem restoration across our coastal assets," the official said.

The energy transition is central to that ambition. APSEZ is accelerating the shift to renewable power across its port assets, combining solar and wind procurement with the electrification of port equipment and the adoption of energy-efficient technologies.

The results are measurable: emission intensity has been reduced by 29% over the past five years, including a 12% decrease in the most recent year alone, as per APSEZ's Climate Action Report 2025. At Mundra Port alone, 11 kVA shore power systems now supply auxiliary power directly to docked tugboats, significantly cutting diesel consumption and associated emissions.

Further, the Adani Mundra Cluster, encompassing operations across APSEZ, Adani Enterprises and Ambuja Cement, is positioned to become one of the world's largest green hydrogen hubs, targeting production of 1 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA) by 2030 and 3 MMTPA by 2040.

The circular economy ethos extends to waste management as well. In FY2025, APSEZ reused and recycled 42% of its total waste, with an additional 33% successfully recovered and processed. Twelve of its domestic ports have now attained 'Zero Waste to Landfill' certification, a benchmark that reflects both operational discipline and a deeper commitment to leaving port ecosystems intact.

By 2030, APSEZ has committed to achieving no net loss of biodiversity across its operations. By 2040, it aims to be net biodiversity positive, meaning its operations will, on balance, leave ecosystems better than they found them. Also, by 2040, it plans to achieve its net zero emissions target, placing the company a decade ahead of many peers on the carbon timeline.

APSEZ has also earmarked Rs 1,500 crore for the future decarbonisation projects, including renewable energy and green port development, backed by a Board-approved investment roadmap.

@nindakbaba