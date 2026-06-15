How BPCL is building decarbonisation technologies

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Hindustan Limited (BPCL), one of the largest oil marketing companies, balances its approach between investments in conventional assets such as refining and upstream operations and growth in renewables, hydrogen, biofuels, and electric mobility.





BPCL continues to invest in oil and gas to meet rising demand, recognising the ongoing role of hydrocarbons. At the same time, it is advancing a managed transition by building capacity in newer energy segments. It has been recognised as the Most Sustainable Company in Oil & Gas in the category of Sectoral Excellence in Manufacturing in this year’s BT India’s Most Sustainable Companies.

V.R.K Gupta, Director, Finance, BPCL, says this direction aligns with national priorities, including clean energy growth, ethanol blending, a gas-based economy, and long-term net-zero targets.

“BPCL is operating in an energy landscape shaped by geopolitical tensions and evolving policy frameworks, while maintaining a steady supply for India. The company focuses on securing supply through diversified sourcing and firm risk controls, supported by its integrated presence in refining, gas, and renewable energy,” he says.

BPCL has set a target to achieve net-zero emissions for Scope 1 and Scope 2 by 2040. It plans to meet this goal through energy efficiency measures, expansion of renewable energy, development of green hydrogen, and wider use of biofuels and other low-carbon options.

The company aims to build 10 GW of renewable capacity by 2035. It already operates more than 250 MW, with an additional 100 MW under development through solar and wind projects. It has also reported progress in reducing emissions through energy conservation efforts.

The OMC is undertaking significant innovation and industry-first initiatives to align with the energy transition by evolving into integrated energy hubs rather than pure fossil-fuel processors.

These initiatives include the deployment of green hydrogen, compressed bio-gas (CBG), integrated bio-ethanol plants, enhancement of its renewable energy portfolio, clean mobility, energy-efficient cooking stoves, and waste plastic road technology.

At the Bina Refinery, BPCL has commissioned a five MW electrolyser with a production capacity of 2.1 TPD of green hydrogen. Moreover, the Bina Refinery has progressed biomass-based green hydrogen projects, including a 1,500 MT per annum plant under implementation. At the Kochi Refinery, BPCL commissioned a green hydrogen refuelling station in collaboration with Cochin International Airport Ltd.

Further strengthening India’s biofuel value chain to meet the demand for flex fuel, BPCL has commissioned a 100 KLD 1G Bio-Ethanol plant at Bargarh, Odisha, utilising 230 MT of rice grain per day. In addition, BPCL commissioned a 100 KLD 2G Ethanol plant utilising approximately 480 MT of rice straw per day as feedstock.

The company has developed Highway Fast Charging Corridors covering over 45,000 km to strengthen EV charging infrastructure. Strategic partners like Ola Electric, Race Energy, Hero MotoCorp, and VoltUp have been brought on board to establish fast charging and battery swapping pilots across India. There was a significant increase in the number of solarised Retail Outlets (ROs) during the year, with the company solarising 7,563 ROs, taking the cumulative total to 19,807.

This expansion reinforces the company’s commitment to sustainable operations, clean energy adoption, and reducing carbon emissions across its retail network.

Reducing the adverse impact of plastic waste, BPCL has developed a Waste Plastic Road (WPR) Process to enable sustainability through the effective utilisation of plastic waste. Integrating plastic waste into road construction enhances the durability of the roads and prevents road damage due to seepage of rainwater.

BPCL has undertaken extensive in-house R&D efforts to develop catalytic solutions for CO2 conversion into value-added chemicals and fuels, including formic acid, methanol, and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). These initiatives position BPCL at the forefront of decarbonization technologies while supporting long-term business sustainability.

@richajourno